Mixed reactions to Delhi HC ruling on smartphone use in schools

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday ruled that the presence of smartphones in schools does not negatively affect teaching, discipline, or the overall educational environment. However, stakeholders—including teachers, students, and parents—expressed a mixed reaction to smartphone usage in schools, with a significant portion expressing concern about the potential impact on learning.

Satvir Singh, principal of Vidya Bal Bhawan, said, “Smartphones can be used in two different ways—one as a teaching aid, which would be very beneficial for students, and another under the able guidance of teachers. In both cases, schools will have to formulate certain policies without which the usage of smartphones in schools will not be feasible.”

Meanwhile, urging the High Court to review its order, Ajay Veer Yadav, General Secretary of the Government School Teachers Association (GSTA), said, “If the High Court has issued such an order, we respect it, but the first thing that comes to my mind is that ‘Phone ka use kam and misuse zyada hota hai…’ Children come to school for a limited period.

How are we going to bind them and track their usage of smartphones? It will be impossible for the teachers alone to handle such a situation. No school currently allows smartphones in school. The High Court should review this proposal for the betterment of children.”

One of the parents, Karan Singh, completely disagreed with the High Court’s order. “We, as parents, know the harmful effects of screen time. I am sure none of the parents will be in favour of this kind of order, which allows children to use smartphones during school timings, irrespective of the fact that the phones will be used under surveillance,” he added.

Similarly, a Class 12 student of Bal Bhawan Public School, Mayur Phase II, Arjun Dev said, “It depends on the policy made by the school regarding the usage of mobile phones.”

He further said, “We are teenagers, and we are curious about everything. How will schools limit the usage of Google on our phones? This seems like just a proposal that will remain on paper.”