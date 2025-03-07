Delhi: 2 held in hit-and-run case that killed DU student working as newspaper hawker 

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have apprehended two persons in a hit-and-run case that killed a Delhi University student who was working as a newspaper hawker, an official said on Friday.
Nineteen-year-old Rishal Singh was on his cycle when he was hit by the car around 6.30 am on Saturday as he was on his way to distribute newspapers near Sector 15, according to a report.
The incident occurred on March 1 near KN Katju Marg, following which a case was registered and further investigation was taken up, police said.
"With the help of CCTV footage, police identified the offending vehicle, a blue Hyundai Venue.
The driver, Saurabh Gupta (26), and passenger, Pankaj Gupta (41), from Rohini's Sector 16, were taken into custody," Delhi Police said in statement.
During interrogation the two admitted to the crime, and said that they were returning from Hanuman Temple in Yamuna Bazaar when they rammed into the student at the T-point and fled the scene, it added.
They later got the car repaired in an attempt to cover up, police said.
The accused operate a children's play zone outlet in Paschim Vihar and are related as maternal uncle and nephew.
The Indian Express quoting the police said that Rishal Singh had been distributing newspapers since Class 11 to fund his education and help his family tackle financial challenges. He was pursuing a BA degree from Delhi University through correspondence, and hoped to get a job as a government stenographer for which he had enrolled in another course.
“A traffic patrol team found him lying on the road and called the police control room around 6.30 am… We saw that there were newspapers strewn all around and circulated his picture on some vendor groups. They immediately identified him,” the report quoted a police source as saying. Officers rushed him to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared dead.
Further investigation is underway.
(With inputs from PTI.)