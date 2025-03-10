Delhi BJP defends Rs 5,100 crore for Mahila Samridhi Yojana

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has said that after the announcement of a committee to formulate registration rules for the distribution of honorariums under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, with a provision of Rs 5,100 crore in the 2025-26 budget, AAP leaders are unable to respond effectively—from Delhi to Punjab—and are making irrational statements out of political frustration.

On Saturday, the BJP government approved the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, a welfare scheme aimed at providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to poor women.

In its second meeting after forming the government, the Delhi Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore to support eligible women.

Moments after the announcement, the Opposition AAP criticised the BJP for the “delay” in the scheme’s rollout. AAP leader Atishi launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of failing to deliver on its election promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to women before International Women’s Day. She called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee a “jumla” and alleged that the saffron party had misled voters.