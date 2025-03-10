Delhi's anti-pollution efforts face challenge from overaged vehicles arriving from neighbouring states

As Delhi prepares to enforce a ban on refueling overaged vehicles, the city government is grappling with the challenge of identifying vehicles that have exceeded their lifespan arriving from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Officials said the AI-based detection system developed for implementation currently holds data only for Delhi-registered vehicles, making it difficult to monitor those entering from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

To address this gap, Delhi’s transport department is reaching out to NCR state authorities, urging them to take stricter action against such vehicles and prevent their entry into the capital. Officials said the lack of coordination and enforcement in these states threatens to undermine Delhi’s anti-pollution efforts.

According to government data, by September 2024, over 27.5 lakh vehicles in Haryana had exceeded their age limit, with only a fraction—2,716—seized in 2023 and 2024. In Uttar Pradesh, 12.38 lakh vehicles had completed their lifespan, but just 3,689 were seized over the past two years. Rajasthan had over 6 lakh such vehicles, with 963 seized during the same period.