Petrol dealers seek clarity over implementation of fuel ban on over-aged vehicles

While the government has planned to roll out an AI-based automated system—Automated End-of-Life Vehicle Detection System—to enforce this rule, they noted that the government has not provided any communication or guidance on installing infrastructure to detect overaged vehicles at fuel stations.

As per the officials, the system will use existing cameras, originally installed for Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate verification, and upgrade them with AI-powered detection technology to flag ineligible vehicles.

“Cameras are already installed at petrol stations, primarily for Pollution Under Control (PUC) verification, but they lack speakers or monitors for real-time detection of vehicles. The government needs to clarify whether this AI-based system will rely on our existing infrastructure or if they will provide the necessary equipment,” said another fuel station owner.

Meanwhile, the dealers also slammed the move, calling it a “knee-jerk reaction.”

“A lot of pollution depends on how well you maintain and drive the car. The government has taken the easy way out for filtering out polluting vehicles, by choosing the age of the vehicle as the criterion. The annual renewal of the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is also rendered meaningless with this,” a petrol pump owner said.