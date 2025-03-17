AAP founder member writes: Rise and fall of Kejriwal - a sordid saga of deceit

When a much idolised ideologue, gleaming with the glory of idealism, sheds his skin to reveal the lurking charlatan within, it’s not just his fall from grace. It’s also the failure of those who believed in him. Befooled by their own naiveté, they have nobody to blame but their own ideas of revolutionary idealism.

This rise and fall of Arvind Kejriwal is a sordid saga of deception and deceit.

It all began in 2011 for me when I saw a bunch of folks show up in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, rallying for a Lokpal ie an ombudsman and a law which will contain the rampant corruption and punish the corrupt.

The audacity of the idea was alluring indeed and there were others as gullible as me who took the foolhardy plunge into the India against corruption movement. As an architect of Anna movement, when Kejriwal took on a corrupt UPA govt and Delhi’s Cong govt headed by Sheela dixit he was seen as an RSS proxy.

From Sharad Pawar to Chidambaram, Lalu Prasad Yadav to Salman Khurshid, every leader of the current INDIA alliance was up in arms against this “RSS-BJP” sponsored movement. Countless reams of editorials and TV news cycles on the Anna Movement spoke of it being backed by the right-wing forces to alter the political dynamics in favour of BJP .

The smug certainty with which the politicians, media houses and an entire ecosystem called Kejriwal a BJP imposter was ludicrous. One can hardly blame them and their bovine belief system based on the pro-BJP and anti-BJP binary.

After all he was targeting Manmohan / Sonia govt, running down Aruna Roy led National Advisory Council’s cabal, and demanding action against the 14 ‘corrupt’ UPA II Ministers. For the ‘Secularati’ camp he could not be anything else but an RSS agent.

But Kejriwal was smarter than that and managed to outfox both political camps limited as they were, using each of them to his advantage.

He strategically balanced the presence of Baba Ramdev, Sri Sri Ravishankar along with the likes of Medha Patkar, Prashant Bhushan and Swami Agnivesh during the Anna Hazare days.

At that point of time the singular fixation of the movement was the creation of Lokpal as an institution to decimate public corruption. So much so that when Arvind decided to jump into the electoral fray against the wishes of his mentor Anna , he surreptitiously advocated the slogan “Modi for PM , Kejriwal for CM” making AAAP the crucible which crystallised the mass animus against Congress into a crusade against corruption.