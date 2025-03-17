'Focus on cleaning Yamuna rather than indulging in gimmicks': Delhi Congress to BJP government

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at the pollution level of Yamuna, the Delhi Congress asked the government to take practical steps to clean the river rather than focusing on 'cruise tourism'.

Citing the latest report by the Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC), the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav said that the BJP Government should take urgent, practical steps to clean up the toxic Yamuna, instead of indulging in gimmicks.

He also stated that the pollution level in the river was now 6400 times higher than the maximum permissible limit.

In a media statement issued by the party, Yadav wondered who would take a boat ride through the poisonous stretch of Yamuna in Delhi when breathing near the river has become such a serious health hazard.