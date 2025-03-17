Navigating exam stress

Board exams can be a stressful period not only for children but even for parents. The pressure to perform, the long hours of study, and the fear of results can create an environment filled with anxiety. Here are some practical tips to help children and parents navigate exam season with confidence:

Create a well-structured timetable: One of the best ways to reduce stress is to plan a schedule where a well-structured study plan allows children to cover their syllabus systematically while ensuring they get enough breaks. Short breaks between study sessions help the brain rest and improve memory and concentration.

The importance of physical activity: Studying non-stop is not effective because the brain can feel saturated. We have seen parents not allowing kids to play at all, but at least an hour of physical activity daily helps improve brain function, memory, and concentration. Whether it’s a walk, a sport, playing a game, or just some light stretching, movement boosts blood circulation and reduces stress hormones. Encourage children to engage in activities they enjoy.