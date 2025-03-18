Chaos erupts in MCD House as AAP, BJP clash

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday gave a go ahead to the proposals to fast-track road development projects in South Delhi, clear pending payments for feeding cattle in four cow shelters and hire additional manpower for the Horticulture Department - all amidst disruptions and ruckus in the House.

The MCD’s March general house meeting began with high drama as AAP and BJP councillors clashed, chanting slogans and climbing onto tables.

Councillors tore agenda papers, climbed onto tables and chanted slogans. BJP members demanded an immediate vote, claiming the AAP no longer held a majority, while AAP councillors accused the BJP of “murdering” the Constitution.

Amid the chaos, the House was adjourned. The approved proposals focused on infrastructure upgrades, administrative appointments and policy reforms.