Delhi

Chaos erupts in MCD House as AAP, BJP clash

Councillors tore agenda papers, climbed onto tables, and chanted slogans as BJP members demanded an immediate vote, claiming AAP had lost its majority, while AAP councillors accused BJP of “murdering” the Constitution.
BJP and AAP Delhis Ward Councillors create ruckus during the house meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in New Delhi on Monday.
BJP and AAP Delhis Ward Councillors create ruckus during the house meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in New Delhi on Monday.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday gave a go ahead to the proposals to fast-track road development projects in South Delhi, clear pending payments for feeding cattle in four cow shelters and hire additional manpower for the Horticulture Department - all amidst disruptions and ruckus in the House.

The MCD’s March general house meeting began with high drama as AAP and BJP councillors clashed, chanting slogans and climbing onto tables.

Councillors tore agenda papers, climbed onto tables and chanted slogans. BJP members demanded an immediate vote, claiming the AAP no longer held a majority, while AAP councillors accused the BJP of “murdering” the Constitution.

Amid the chaos, the House was adjourned. The approved proposals focused on infrastructure upgrades, administrative appointments and policy reforms.

BJP and AAP Delhis Ward Councillors create ruckus during the house meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in New Delhi on Monday.
MCD rejects proposal to double parking rates in Delhi
Delhi MCD
MCD House
AAP BJP clash

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com