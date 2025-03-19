AAP leader Satyendar Jain booked for Rs 7 crore CCTV project corruption case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered a case against former PWD minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in a Rs 571-crore CCTV project, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma, an FIR has been registered against Jain for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7 crore to waive the liquidated damages penalty of Rs 16 crore imposed on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

The FIR was registered on Tuesday after obtaining prior sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act from the competent authority. The penalty was related to significant delays in the installation of CCTV cameras under the Rs 571-crore project, which aimed to set up 1.4 lakh CCTVs across 70 assembly constituencies in the capital.

Jain was the nodal officer for the project. During the verification process, an officer from BEL, familiar with the facts of the case, was examined and corroborated these allegations, providing a detailed complaint, Verma said in a statement.

According to the complaint, not only was the Rs 16 crore liquidated damages waived, but additional orders for the installation of 1.4 lakh more CCTV cameras were also given to BEL. The complainant further claimed that the Rs 7 crore bribe was paid through the same contractors who received the additional CCTV orders, Verma added.