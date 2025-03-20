After Delhi double murders, AAP & Congress seek to corner BJP government

NEW DELHI: A day after a 70-year-old man and his wife were found dead at their home in northwest Delhi’s Kohat Enclave area, the Delhi Police have arrested their former attendant, Ravi, in connection with the case. The main suspect – their latest caretaker who had only joined a few days – however, is still at large.

As per cops, Ravi was nabbed from Uttam Nagar. He worked as an attendant for the family till three months ago.

The victims were identified as Mohinder Singh, who owned a business of readymade garments, and his wife, Diljeet Kaur. The double murder has sparked a political debate over the law and order situation in the city.

AAP lashed out at the BJP, saying that its “double-engine” government had failed to maintain law and order in Delhi. The party said the brutal double murder of the elderly couple was proof of rising lawlessness under BJP rule.

Reacting sharply to the incident, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Within a month, Delhi has witnessed a horrific journey from a ‘double engine’ to ‘double murder’. The Central government, which has controlled Delhi’s law and order for the past 11 years, has completely failed. Elderly people in Delhi are living in fear under its watch.”