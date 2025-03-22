Day after Speaker’s complaint, Delhi government warn officials on norms breach

NEW DELHI: A day after Speaker Vijender Gupta said that officers of the Delhi government “don’t acknowledge” legislators’ letters and calls, the General Administration Department (GAD) on Friday asked officials to strictly adhere to the norms made for government servants.
After Gupta’s letter to Chief Secretary Dharmendra highligahting non-cooperation by officials, Additional Chief Secretary (GAD) Naveen Kumar Choudhary issued a circular to all additional CSs, principal secretaries, secretaries and HoDs saying non-compliance of instructions would attract strict disciplinary action.
Choudhary, in his letter to all departments, said, “The Delhi Vidhan Sabha Speaker has addressed the communication to the CS bringing into notice non-acknowledgement of letters, phone calls and messages of members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly by the officers. The matter has been viewed seriously by the CS. The government has issued comprehensive instructions with regard to engagement and protocols to be observed while dealing with the MLAs or the MPs.”
The circular said, “I am directed to convey that instructions be strictly adhered to in letter and spirit. There should be no occasion that the MLAs or MPs are constrained to make such complaints. Non-compliance of these instructions will invite commensurate disciplinary action and will be an important input in evaluation of the concerned officer.”
The Speaker had sought immediate attention from the CS. “This is with reference to the procedure and protocol norms to be adhered by government officials while dealing with members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. A few instances have been brought to my notice where the communications of the members in the form of letters, phone calls or messages have not even been acknowledged by the concerned officer,” the speaker wrote.