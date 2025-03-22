Day after Speaker’s complaint, Delhi government warn officials on norms breach

NEW DELHI: A day after Speaker Vijender Gupta said that officers of the Delhi government “don’t acknowledge” legislators’ letters and calls, the General Administration Department (GAD) on Friday asked officials to strictly adhere to the norms made for government servants.

After Gupta’s letter to Chief Secretary Dharmendra highligahting non-cooperation by officials, Additional Chief Secretary (GAD) Naveen Kumar Choudhary issued a circular to all additional CSs, principal secretaries, secretaries and HoDs saying non-compliance of instructions would attract strict disciplinary action.

Choudhary, in his letter to all departments, said, “The Delhi Vidhan Sabha Speaker has addressed the communication to the CS bringing into notice non-acknowledgement of letters, phone calls and messages of members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly by the officers. The matter has been viewed seriously by the CS. The government has issued comprehensive instructions with regard to engagement and protocols to be observed while dealing with the MLAs or the MPs.”