Officials will have to sweat in field, burn fat: Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma

NEW DELHI: PWD minister Parvesh Verma on Friday vowed action against lethargic officials in the department, stating that they had become “thick-skinned” in the past 10 years and will be made to sweat in the field to burn their fat.

After field visits, the PWD minister ordered suspension of an executive engineer over poor desilting of a drain in Akshardham area.

Verma’s stern warning to officials came a day after Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta wrote to Chief Secretary Dharmendra over Delhi government officials allegedly not responding to letters, phone calls or messages by MLAs.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the PWD minister said, “There are problems everywhere. But we are determined to work hard and get officials to do their jobs.”

“It is the PWD’s job to clean drains, but it is being completely neglected. So, I have ordered the suspension of an Executive Engineer here. All officers have been clearly told that if they do not work properly, action will be taken. We can’t leave Delhi, the capital, in such a state.”

Executive Engineer Ramashish Singh, who was posted under the East Road Division in the Akshardham Flyover area, has been suspended.