Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents BJP government's maiden budget with 10 focus points

NEW DELHI: Presenting the maiden budget of the newly formed BJP government in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government has 10 focus areas, including infrastructure development, water, electricity, and the development of roads.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly, which began on Monday, will see voting on the budget take place on March 27.

The CM, who also holds the portfolio of finance minister, said that the capital expenditure has been increased to about Rs 28,000 crore this year, adding that the capital expenditure last year was around Rs 15,000 crore.

She said the budget for the financial year 2025-26 will be Rs 1 lakh crore, which is over 31.5 per cent higher than last year’s. She called it "a historic budget".

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 100 crore in the budget to establish 100 Atal Canteens across the city, and Rs 696 crore has been set aside for development in slum clusters.

CM Rekha Gupta announced a Rs 1,000 crore allocation in the FY26 Budget to enhance Delhi-NCR connectivity. She also allocated Rs 5,100 crore for providing Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women and proposed Rs 2,144 crore for the PM Jan Arogya Yojana.