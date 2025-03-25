Delhi government allocates over Rs 12000 crore for transport

NEW DELHI: With the aim to make Delhi a world-class capital with the largest electric public transport bus fleet, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday allocated Rs 12,952 crore for improvement of the city’s entire transport sector in Budget 2025-26.

Presenting a Budget with a Rs 1 lakh crore outlay in the Assembly, the CM announced a scheme for offering a smart card for free travel to women in public transport buses, slamming the Rs 14,000 crore loss to the DTC highlighted by a CAG report.

“There was a pink ticket scam in the previous government in the name of offering free travel to women,” she claimed.

She also allocated Rs 2,929 crore for Delhi Metro’s projects, pointing out that the previous AAP government had not paid any money to clear its Rs 6,000 crore liability towards the Centre for Phase IV of Delhi Metro.

During the budget presentation, over 5,000 electric buses are likely in 2026. She further added that a budget of Rs 12,952 crore has been allocated for the urban transport sector.