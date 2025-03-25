Delhi ka Malik: CM Rekha Gupta slams AAP, Kejriwal for 'poor governance'

NEW DELHI: Amid the 'Modi! Modi!' chants in the Assembly on Tuesday, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta left no stone unturned to sneer at the previous government’s performance.

Presenting her maiden budget, Gupta took multiple jibes and slammed the AAP government for broken promises and relying more on advertisements and publicity than the groundwork.

Taking a caustic dig at the “AAP-da” model, Rekha Gupta said, “Delhi’s malik (owner) had promised to transform the city into London. He sold this idea to the people of Delhi, however, the city only turned chaotic with broken roads, traffic jams and incomplete projects.”

She added to her remark, lyrics from the song 'Vaada tera vaada.'

Calling it “advertisement government,” she said that the previous dispensation only put up posters and hoardings for publicity and didn’t pay attention to policy-making for public welfare.

“More money was spent on hoarding than on infrastructure. There were no schemes, but the advertisements were always there,” she added.

Taking up the issue of housing for the poor, Rekha Gupta yet again commented, “You made sheesh mahal, we’ll make a house for the poor. You made toilet pots and we’ll make toilets and bathrooms for the poor.”