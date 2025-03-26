Budget misses the bus to slash Air Pollution

As new BJP government presented its first Budget on Tuesday, there was scarcely any hint that India’s capital city has repeatedly ranked as the one with the highest air pollution—six times in the last eight years. The most recent ranking, by an IQAir report, was just a fortnight ago.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who presented the budget as finance minister, mentions the menace of air pollution. However, there’s little or no aggressive push to cut pollution at source. It does not consider some key studies, particularly transport, by experts, within or outside the government. While a fair part of Delhi’s pollution, depending on factors like climate and other sources, can be from outside the capital’s jurisdiction, the Budget could do far more to cut pollution sources inside Delhi.

Perhaps the single biggest missed chance is confident, brave policy steps to reduce the number of fossil-fuelled vehicles in the capital. These account for about half of Delhi’s pollution, according to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment. Even the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a body set up by the BJP-led Union government, called for a lot more buses. In a report three years ago to curb Delhi and its neighbourhood’s air pollution, the CAQM spelt out that “more buses are the key to reducing pollution; metro may not be effective”.