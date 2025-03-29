CAG report raises red flag on AAP govt’s finances; PAC probe ordered

NEW DELHI: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on the finance and appropriation accounts of the previous AAP government have revealed the non-submission of bills and utilisation certificates worth hundreds of crores of rupees and the risk of fund misuse, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta referred the reports to the Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for investigation. In the Appropriation Accounts for the year 2021-2022, the CAG reported a total saving of Rs 10,539 crore, of which Rs 5,458 crore lapsed due to delayed surrender. Similarly, in 2022-2023, there was a total saving of Rs 14,115.71 crore, out of which Rs 7,557.47 crore lapsed due to delayed surrender, Gupta said.

He added that this implies that if the government had planned properly, the amount could have been used for the welfare of the people. The Speaker said that in the year 2021-2022, it found that Rs 432.42 crore was outstanding due to various departments’ non-submission of bills. This indicates that there was no way to confirm whether the amount was actually spent as approved by the Assembly, the Speaker said.

The report for the year 2022-23 revealed that concerning old loans, repayment of Rs 1,55,805.74 crore was in arrears as of March 31, 2023. Of these, loans amounting to Rs 1,49,468.97 crore are more than 10 years old, the Speaker said. This amount was Rs 574.89 crore in 2022-2023.

Gupta added that the CAG has also expressed concern over the non-submission of utilisation certificates for Rs 9,314.85 crore as of March 31, 2023, which poses a serious risk of fund misuse.