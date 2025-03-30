Doctor registrations, MBBS internships delayed at Delhi Medical Council due to absence of registrar

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of doctors in Delhi are caught in a web of administrative chaos as the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) struggles with financial irregularities, unlawful appointments, and a leadership vacuum. The absence of a Registrar has brought the council’s operations to a standstill, leaving a growing number of medical professionals unable to complete necessary procedures to start or continue their careers.
One of the most pressing issues is the delay in the registration of MBBS graduates who are unable to obtain the registration required to begin their practice.
Medical students from other states wishing to practice in Delhi are also stuck, as they cannot receive the permanent registration needed to work. The undergraduates are also affected as they cannot get provisional certificates required for internship which are issued by the registrar.
Additionally, doctors seeking a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to either migrate out of Delhi or pursue further studies abroad are in limbo, unable to proceed without the council’s approval.
Dr Vrishank Gupta, a recent graduate from NDMC Medical College, is among those affected. Having completed his verification process earlier, he is still waiting for his permanent registration number so he can apply for a job in a hospital. “I completed all my paperwork and verification earlier, but still haven’t received my permanent registration. Without it, I can’t join my junior residency, and I won’t be able to practice even if I find a job,” he shared.
Dr Naresh Chawla, Vice-President of the DMC, acknowledged the growing crisis, revealing that around 300 to 400 applications for registration and NOCs are currently pending. “We receive numerous applications daily, and they can only be processed by the Registrar. Without someone in that role, the council is unable to function properly,” he said.
Chawla attributed the delay in the appointment to the government. “We submitted a list of potential candidates for the Registrar position earlier this month, but the government has yet to make a decision. At least they should appoint someone temporarily to ensure the DMC’s operations don’t come to a complete halt,” he added.
No official response was received on the story from the Health department. However, sources indicated that a new Registrar is expected to be appointed next week.
The registrar of DMC, Dr Girish Tyagi was removed from his position in February for unlawfully holding his position. Tyagi was supposed to retire in 2019.
However, the DMC President allegedly amended recruitment rules without government approval, allowing Tyagi to continue in office for five more years until 2024. He was later granted an additional year, further extending his tenure unlawfully.
Health bodies and activists are increasingly alarmed by the impact of the situation on both medical professionals and the public.
“Doctors are unable to join hospitals in Delhi, leading to a shortage of medical professionals and directly affecting patient care. The absence of a DMC registration number is creating a healthcare crisis in the city,” said Dr Dhruv Chauhan, a health activist.
Echoing this sentiment, Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron of the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), argued that the crisis stems from political interference.
“The DMC has been in turmoil ever since office bearers were appointed with political motives by the previous government. The DMC President himself is an AAP member. For the sake of transparency and the welfare of the medical community, the current government must re-elect all members and appoint a new registrar immediately,” he said.