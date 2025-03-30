Doctor registrations, MBBS internships delayed at Delhi Medical Council due to absence of registrar

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of doctors in Delhi are caught in a web of administrative chaos as the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) struggles with financial irregularities, unlawful appointments, and a leadership vacuum. The absence of a Registrar has brought the council’s operations to a standstill, leaving a growing number of medical professionals unable to complete necessary procedures to start or continue their careers.

One of the most pressing issues is the delay in the registration of MBBS graduates who are unable to obtain the registration required to begin their practice.

Medical students from other states wishing to practice in Delhi are also stuck, as they cannot receive the permanent registration needed to work. The undergraduates are also affected as they cannot get provisional certificates required for internship which are issued by the registrar.

Additionally, doctors seeking a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to either migrate out of Delhi or pursue further studies abroad are in limbo, unable to proceed without the council’s approval.