Thunderstorms, gusty winds to continue till May 6: IMD

NEW DELHI: Following widespread disruptions across Delhi-NCR inflicted by heavy rainfall on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the national capital on May 3 and 4. According to the weather office, the city is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain, lightning, and strong surface winds till May 6.

The Met department has also predicted that rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds will continue over East and Central India until May 6. For Northwest India, including Delhi, these weather conditions are expected to persist until May 7.

Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds reaching speeds of 40-60 kmph is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from May 2 to 6.

As per the IMD advisory issued on Friday afternoon, the expected impact includes the breaking of tree branches, uprooting of large avenue trees, damage to standing crops, and both minor and major damage to power and communication lines due to falling branches.

Delhi and the adjoining NCR cities experienced heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail, early Friday morning, causing water logging, uprooted trees, traffic jams, delayed flights and then four deaths including three children. Over 40 flights were diverted and nearly 100 delayed as the weather caused disruption across the capital.

Meanwhile the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in Gurugram till May 7.

In Noida, a yellow alert has been issued till May 6, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds. The IMD has predicted rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds in Noida during this period.