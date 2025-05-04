Ready to tackle waterlogging in Delhi: PWD Minister Verma

NEW DELHI: After the capital recorded its second-highest single-day rainfall in May since 1901 on Friday, stagnant water in several parts of the city greeted Delhi residents on Saturday morning; bringing back woeful memories of peak-monsoon waterlogging. Responding swiftly, PWD minister Parvesh Verma conducted an inspection at the Golf Links area, one of the localities worst affected by waterlogging last year.

Issuing directions to officials during the visit, Verma said, this time around, there will be only work, and no excuses. He reviewed ongoing work related to sewer lines, stormwater drains, and sump-well construction in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas, assuring residents and the press that all preventive measures will be in place by May 30, ahead of the onset of monsoons. “This time, we are fully prepared. NDMC has issued all necessary work orders, and the work is progressing swiftly. We’re confident that all works here—and across the city—will be completed before May 30,” the minister said.

Following his visit, Verma announced a 21-day special campaign for cleaning civic infrastructure, including roads, drains and flyovers, and removing the beggars staying underneath the flyovers.

Verma held a meeting with officials and discussed flood-prevention strategy, stressing that every department and civic agency is aligned in ensuring smooth execution.