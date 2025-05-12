BJP to launch nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra' celebrating success of Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Just three days after a ceasefire was agreed between India and Pakistan following the success of Operation Sindoor, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch an 11-day nationwide ‘Tiranga Yatra’. The campaign aims to connect with the public and highlight the achievements of the Indian armed forces during the military operation against terrorists based in, and backed by, Pakistan.

The Tiranga Yatra will conclude with a celebration similar to Vijay Diwas, held during the Kargil War. Operation Sindoor was launched on 7 May in response to a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, most of whom were tourists from across India. In just four days of intense operations, the Indian armed forces inflicted significant damage on terrorist bases located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Confirming the initiative, BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla told this newspaper that the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ would begin on Tuesday, 13 May, and continue until 23 May across the country. “The 11-day-long 'Tiranga Yatra' will highlight the success of Operation Sindoor, as part of BJP’s outreach to the public regarding the Modi government's determined leadership and the valour of the armed forces,” he said.