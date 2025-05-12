BJP to launch nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra' celebrating success of Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Just three days after a ceasefire was agreed between India and Pakistan following the success of Operation Sindoor, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch an 11-day nationwide ‘Tiranga Yatra’. The campaign aims to connect with the public and highlight the achievements of the Indian armed forces during the military operation against terrorists based in, and backed by, Pakistan.
The Tiranga Yatra will conclude with a celebration similar to Vijay Diwas, held during the Kargil War. Operation Sindoor was launched on 7 May in response to a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, most of whom were tourists from across India. In just four days of intense operations, the Indian armed forces inflicted significant damage on terrorist bases located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Confirming the initiative, BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla told this newspaper that the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ would begin on Tuesday, 13 May, and continue until 23 May across the country. “The 11-day-long 'Tiranga Yatra' will highlight the success of Operation Sindoor, as part of BJP’s outreach to the public regarding the Modi government's determined leadership and the valour of the armed forces,” he said.
As part of the Yatra, BJP leaders and workers will conduct rallies across India, proudly carrying the national flag. They will be joined by local citizens, including prominent community figures, to inform the wider public about how India's successful strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan and PoK resulted in massive damage to the enemy.
A senior BJP source strongly refuted claims that the Tiranga Yatra was politically motivated, stating, “The Yatra will not be overtly political and is not intended to garner any political gains. The success of Operation Sindoor is a matter of national pride, and we want to share it with everyone in society, fully charged with patriotic zeal,” said a senior BJP leader.
To finalise the structure of the Yatra, senior BJP leaders including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and J.P. Nadda held comprehensive discussions. A separate meeting with BJP general secretaries was also convened earlier by the party’s national president to outline the objectives and format of the Tiranga Yatra. Starting from 12 May, the BJP’s nationwide effort will involve outreach from the grassroots level up to senior ministers.
From booth-level workers to central ministers, the party intends to engage directly with citizens, highlighting the military achievement of Operation Sindoor. According to sources, over 10 crore party workers are expected to participate, each carrying the national flag and saluting the bravery of the armed forces. Senior leaders such as Vinod Tawde, Sambit Patra, and Tarun Chugh are overseeing the coordination of the Yatra, ensuring it reaches every corner of the country. Many Union Ministers from the Modi Cabinet will also take part, with a commitment to visit even the most remote regions. The goal is to underscore the success of Operation Sindoor, which has been hailed as a landmark in the global fight against terrorism.