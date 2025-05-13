Supreme Court seeks report on Yamuna embankment for mining plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to examine issues raised in a plea that an embankment was constructed on the river Yamuna near the Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary in Haryana to facilitate mining.

The petitioner stressed that illegal mining activities abound in Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary, which is located in the eastern part of Yamunanagar.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George, in its April 29 order, stated that the CEC should examine the issues and submit a report.

The SC was hearing a plea alleging that an embankment was built on the river near the wildlife sanctuary, diverting the river’s flow from Haryana to UP. Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, appearing for the applicant, claimed this was done to facilitate rampant mining.

The SC asked the petitioner to furnish a copy of the application to the advocates of Haryana and UP governments so that they could comment on the averments made in the plea.