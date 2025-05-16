Delhi's senior citizens demand better safety and care amid fears over crime, health access

NEW DELHI: As the number of senior citizens living alone continues to rise, particularly in Delhi, challenges ranging from safety concerns to social isolation and access to healthcare have become increasingly pressing.

Despite a host of policies and schemes aimed at supporting the elderly, many seniors in the national capital still find themselves vulnerable, unheard, and inadequately protected.

The Safety Concerns

One of the most persistent issues confronting elderly citizens in Delhi is personal safety, both at home and in public spaces. Crimes such as theft, burglary, and fraud targeting the elderly have been on the rise, with many seniors reporting living in constant fear.

Of particular concern are cases of impersonation, where criminals pose as service personnel or bank employees, leaving victims emotionally and financially scarred.

Health & Accessibility Issues

Access to timely and affordable healthcare remains another significant challenge. While some government facilities offer senior-friendly services, overcrowding, long waiting times, and a lack of specialized geriatric care often deter elderly individuals from seeking medical attention. For those living in buildings without elevators, mobility issues further complicate the situation.

Moreover, public infrastructure is largely ill-equipped to meet the needs of senior citizens. Uneven sidewalks, poorly designed public transport, and a lack of accessible restrooms and benches make even simple tasks, like visiting a park or going to the market, daunting for elderly residents.

Satish Vohra, a senior citizen from Yamuna Vihar, shares his frustration: “We face many challenges in the absence of proper care from local authorities. There is a need for medical camps, police attention, cleaner parks, and an adequate support system at community centres. Unfortunately, these things are missing in our locality.”