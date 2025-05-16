Delhi's senior citizens demand better safety and care amid fears over crime, health access

NEW DELHI: As the number of senior citizens living alone continues to rise, particularly in Delhi, challenges ranging from safety concerns to social isolation and access to healthcare have become increasingly pressing.
Despite a host of policies and schemes aimed at supporting the elderly, many seniors in the national capital still find themselves vulnerable, unheard, and inadequately protected.
The Safety Concerns
One of the most persistent issues confronting elderly citizens in Delhi is personal safety, both at home and in public spaces. Crimes such as theft, burglary, and fraud targeting the elderly have been on the rise, with many seniors reporting living in constant fear.
Of particular concern are cases of impersonation, where criminals pose as service personnel or bank employees, leaving victims emotionally and financially scarred.
Health & Accessibility Issues
Access to timely and affordable healthcare remains another significant challenge. While some government facilities offer senior-friendly services, overcrowding, long waiting times, and a lack of specialized geriatric care often deter elderly individuals from seeking medical attention. For those living in buildings without elevators, mobility issues further complicate the situation.
Moreover, public infrastructure is largely ill-equipped to meet the needs of senior citizens. Uneven sidewalks, poorly designed public transport, and a lack of accessible restrooms and benches make even simple tasks, like visiting a park or going to the market, daunting for elderly residents.
Satish Vohra, a senior citizen from Yamuna Vihar, shares his frustration: “We face many challenges in the absence of proper care from local authorities. There is a need for medical camps, police attention, cleaner parks, and an adequate support system at community centres. Unfortunately, these things are missing in our locality.”
Government Efforts
The Delhi government, along with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has launched several initiatives to support senior citizens. Programs like the Delhi Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, Varishth Nagrik Tirth Yatra Yojana, and the senior citizen helpline are aimed at addressing their grievances.
The Delhi Police has also taken steps to enhance safety, including the establishment of the Senior Citizen Cell, which registers elderly residents for regular check-ins and deploys beat constables for home visits. Emergency helplines like 1291 and mobile apps provide an additional layer of assistance.
Despite these efforts, the impact of these initiatives is often limited by lack of awareness and inadequate outreach. Many elderly individuals remain unaware of their rights or the services available to them. Bureaucratic delays and manpower shortages also hinder the efficiency of grievance redressal mechanisms.
“There should be a structured system in place to address the concerns of elderly people in the city, from health to safety issues. Social isolation is a major grievance, with many older adults left alone as younger family members migrate for employment. This leads to emotional distress, depression, and in some cases, cognitive decline,” says RK Gadi, General Secretary of the Kalkaji Senior Citizens’ Welfare Forum.
Steps for Improvement
To truly enhance the well-being and safety of Delhi’s elderly population, a multi-pronged approach is necessary.
While the current police outreach programs are beneficial, a more structured community policing system would prove even more effective. Regular neighbourhood patrols, greater coordination between residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and local police stations, and the installation of CCTV cameras in high-risk areas can all help reduce crime and reassure seniors.
Addressing emotional neglect is equally important. Encouraging intergenerational programs, where students volunteer to spend time with the elderly, can bridge the emotional gap and promote empathy. NGOs and other institutions could play a key role in facilitating such initiatives, improving mental well-being among seniors.
Mobile medical units dedicated to senior citizens, particularly in economically weaker sections, could help address accessibility challenges. Regular health camps, discounted medicines, and door-to-door checkups should be integral parts of the healthcare delivery system.
Infrastructure must also be made more accessible. Public spaces should be equipped with ramps, handrails, non-slippery flooring, seating areas, and well-lit pathways.
Public transport should be improved, with low-floor buses, reserved seats, and assistance for boarding and alighting. Though many elderly individuals may not be tech-savvy, user-friendly applications can help them access services, emergency contacts, and medical assistance.
Digital literacy workshops, organised at community centres or by RWAs, can empower seniors and help them live more independently.
Role of Civil Society
NGOs, corporate CSR programs, and volunteer groups all have crucial roles to play. By partnering with government bodies, they can offer counseling services, elder-care training for caregivers, and advocacy campaigns to raise awareness. Youth-led initiatives can bring new energy to this cause, helping foster a culture of respect and responsibility toward the elderly.
"If Delhi can become a model for elder-friendly urban living, it will not only improve the lives of its senior citizens but also set a precedent for cities across India. Our forum hosts several programs like elders for elders, birthday celebrations at month end, health checkup camps, discussions and consultations," says 88-year-old YN Sharma, President, Kalkaji Senior Citizens’ Welfare Forum.
The programs witness attendance of elderly people and members from various associations across Delhi and aims to foster unity, empowerment, and advocacy for the rights and well-being of the elderly, he said.
"We have proposed the formation of a Federation of Senior Citizens of Delhi to address common social, health, and financial issues through a united platform. We also approached CM Rekha Gupta to seek her intervention regarding the prolonged suspension of welfare grants-in-aid for senior citizen welfare societies. These grants, introduced during the tenure of the Sheila Dixit government, have been instrumental in supporting over 145 senior citizen welfare associations, including ours," Sharma added.