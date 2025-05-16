Digital arrest scam: 92-year-old duped of Rs 2 cr in Delhi, two held; money recovered

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested for allegedly duping a 92-year-old retired surgeon of Rs 2.2 crore by digitally arresting him through fake video calls while impersonating government officials, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Amit Sharma from Delhi and Hari Swargiary from Assam, allegedly posed as officials from TRAI and Maharashtra Police. They threatened the victim with fake FIRs and showed forged court orders to coerce him into virtual hearings.

Fearing legal trouble, the victim was manipulated into liquidating his fixed deposits and transferring the funds into three bank accounts.

“During investigation, police analysed details of the alleged bank accounts. Through technical surveillance, it was revealed that the accused were operating the fraudulent bank accounts,” said DCP (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari.

“The syndicate impersonated officials from various agencies.” he added.

He confirmed that Rs 2.2 crore had been recovered and returned to the victim.