Hailstorm hits Indigo flight from Delhi, aircraft damaged; miraculous escape for 227 passengers

NEW DELHI: A total of 227 passengers on board an Indigo flight from Delhi had a miraculous escape after encountering an unexpected hailstorm enroute to Srinagar on Wednesday evening. The nose cone of the aircraft has suffered massive damage with a gaping opening on it.

Flight 6E 2142 had departed from Terminal 1 of Delhi's IGI airport at 5 pm. Dust storms and heavy rain lashed the city later. It landed at Srinagar at 6.45 pm, a delay of 15 minutes.

A video released by a passenger showed sudden flashes of lightning with screams of passengers, particularly children.

A passenger Jeetendra Rana posted thus: The sky wreaked havoc on Indigo flight – the nose cone of the plane was shattered by the hail. But the pilot overcame fear, defeated death, and landed the flight safely on the ground. It was a flight of courage – the storm was defeated, we won.”