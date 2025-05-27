Inadequate infra to cope with heavy rain

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s weather in May 2025 has been nothing short of unprecedented. With record-breaking rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds, the capital has witnessed the wettest May since records began in 1901. The capital has recorded its highest-ever May rainfall, logging 186.4 mm of precipitation till May 25 this year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The previous record of 165 mm set in May 2008 was surpassed after the city received 81.4 mm of rain early Sunday. This surge in rainfall has exposed serious flaws in Delhi’s infrastructure, leaving residents frustrated and raising concerns over the city’s preparedness for extreme weather.

The intense weather events were caused by an increased frequency and strength of western disturbances—weather systems originating from the Mediterranean region. These disturbances have disrupted the usual pre-monsoon patterns, resulting in a relentless series of storms.

As a result, large parts of Delhi-NCR have been severely impacted by waterlogging, power outages, and traffic jams.

Infra Struggles with Deluge

Despite promises of improved drainage systems, the city’s infrastructure has struggled to cope with the heavy rain.

Major thoroughfares, including Dwarka Underpass, Minto Road, and RK Puram, were submerged for hours, causing massive traffic disruptions.

The iconic Minto Bridge underpass, infamous for frequent waterlogging, once again became a symbol of civic neglect. Public Works Department (PWD) officials have promised disciplinary action against those responsible, but the residents’ frustration remains palpable.

The heavy rain also triggered widespread power outages. Electricity providers BSES and Tata Power-DDL reported significant damage to their infrastructure, including the destruction of 60 electricity poles and 10 transformers by falling trees and debris.