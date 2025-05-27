Inadequate infra to cope with heavy rain

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s weather in May 2025 has been nothing short of unprecedented. With record-breaking rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds, the capital has witnessed the wettest May since records began in 1901. The capital has recorded its highest-ever May rainfall, logging 186.4 mm of precipitation till May 25 this year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The previous record of 165 mm set in May 2008 was surpassed after the city received 81.4 mm of rain early Sunday. This surge in rainfall has exposed serious flaws in Delhi’s infrastructure, leaving residents frustrated and raising concerns over the city’s preparedness for extreme weather.
The intense weather events were caused by an increased frequency and strength of western disturbances—weather systems originating from the Mediterranean region. These disturbances have disrupted the usual pre-monsoon patterns, resulting in a relentless series of storms.
As a result, large parts of Delhi-NCR have been severely impacted by waterlogging, power outages, and traffic jams.
Infra Struggles with Deluge
Despite promises of improved drainage systems, the city’s infrastructure has struggled to cope with the heavy rain.
Major thoroughfares, including Dwarka Underpass, Minto Road, and RK Puram, were submerged for hours, causing massive traffic disruptions.
The iconic Minto Bridge underpass, infamous for frequent waterlogging, once again became a symbol of civic neglect. Public Works Department (PWD) officials have promised disciplinary action against those responsible, but the residents’ frustration remains palpable.
The heavy rain also triggered widespread power outages. Electricity providers BSES and Tata Power-DDL reported significant damage to their infrastructure, including the destruction of 60 electricity poles and 10 transformers by falling trees and debris.
Tata Power-DDL reported damage to 13 high-tension and 43 low-tension poles, as well as 257 tree falls on power lines. “In some areas, power restoration took longer due to waterlogging and the damage caused by fallen trees,” BSES officials said.
Meanwhile, strong winds uprooted hundreds of trees across the city, blocking roads and damaging vehicles. In Sheikh Sarai, a large neem tree fell on a car, causing extensive damage to property. Its uprooted roots lifted another car.
Aviation & Metro Services Hit
The Delhi airport and metro services also bore the brunt of the storms. The Delhi International Airport saw significant disruptions, with 49 inbound flights diverted between 11:30 pm and 4:30 am on May 25 due to poor visibility and strong winds.
A total of 200 flight cancellations were reported, while several flights were delayed because of lightning and severe weather. The recently designed membrane shade at T1, installed to prevent water accumulation after a fatal incident in the previous year, was temporarily overwhelmed by the deluge, though the structural integrity of the terminal remained unaffected, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.
An Indigo flight from Delhi carrying over 200 passengers to Srinagar also had a miraculous escape on that unfateful day after it encountered the unexpected hailstorm en route to Srinagar. The nose cone of the aircraft has suffered massive damage with a gaping opening.
Further compounding the chaos, Delhi Metro services experienced delays and diversions, as waterlogging and debris hindered train movement.
Loss of Life Amid the Chaos
Tragically, the storms have claimed lives. A 28-year-old woman and her three children were killed in Najafgarh when a tree fell on their house.
A 25-year-old construction worker was electrocuted while taking shelter in Green Park, and six others died after the storm on May 21, including a differently-abled man crushed by a fallen electric pole near Lodhi Road.
A collapsed balcony in Mangolpuri also claimed lives and injured several others. On May 25, a sub-inspector in Ghaziabad died after the roof of the ACP office collapsed due to the heavy rain and winds.
Political and Public Outcry
Despite earlier assurances of a more robust disaster management system, the repeated failures in handling waterlogging, power outages have left residents questioning the authorities’ readiness.
However, chief minister assured the public and said, “We are actively working to address waterlogging and improve the infrastructure.”
