SC notice to DoE on petition against fee hike in private schools on government land

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government and the Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools on a petition filed by a parents’ association challenging the Delhi High Court’s orders allowing fee hikes in private schools located on government land.

A two-judge vacation bench of CJI BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih asked the DoE and the Action Committee to file their replies to the petition filed by the Naya Samaj Parents Association.

The plea has questioned two Delhi HC orders passed in April 2024, which allowed private schools on government land to increase tuition fees without getting prior approval from the DoE.