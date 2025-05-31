Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lists 100-day achievements of BJP-led govt

NEW DELHI: Asserting that her government has been dedicated to serving people round the clock, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday released a “workbook” of achievements marking 100 days of the BJP-led government in the national capital.

The workbook presented a detailed account of the government’s key accomplishments during its first 100 days.

In addition, the CM announced that a pamphlet summarising the government’s public welfare efforts will be distributed to every household in the city, ensuring that citizens are informed about how their government has been working 24x7 with commitment and dedication.

While addressing media, the CM acknowledged that though 100 days may seem short, the decisive and impactful actions taken in this period have the potential to bring meaningful change in the direction and condition of

Delhi. She added that while the government does not claim to have transformed everything in 100 days, it proudly asserts that these initial steps have significantly strengthened the trust of the people.

She emphasised that the workbook is a document that will be regularly updated to keep citizens informed about the government’s ongoing progress. She further shared that over the next 10 days, this workbook will be taken to all 70 assembly constituencies and every ward of Delhi through public meetings, allowing citizens to directly engage with the government’s efforts.