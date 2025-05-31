Performance below par: Congress, AAP slam BJP-led govt over first 100 days in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have sharply criticised the BJP-led government in the national capital over its performance in the first 100 days.

While Congress slammed the government for being a complete disappointment, giving it a “zero” mark, AAP presented a detailed report card outlining the government’s failures.

During a press conference, Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav accused the BJP government, led by Rekha Gupta, of failing to live up to the hopes of the residents.

Yadav claimed that the city, once thriving under Sheila Dikshit’s Congress government, had now been left struggling. He alleged that in its first 100 days, the BJP government had only worsened the situation, taking the city “from ICU to ventilator.”

“The people of Delhi voted BJP to power after 27 years with great expectations, but the first 100 days have been entirely disappointing,” Yadav said, adding that the BJP’s Rs 1 lakh crore budget was a false announcement and that pollution data had been manipulated.