Performance below par: Congress, AAP slam BJP-led govt over first 100 days in Delhi
NEW DELHI: Both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have sharply criticised the BJP-led government in the national capital over its performance in the first 100 days.
While Congress slammed the government for being a complete disappointment, giving it a “zero” mark, AAP presented a detailed report card outlining the government’s failures.
During a press conference, Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav accused the BJP government, led by Rekha Gupta, of failing to live up to the hopes of the residents.
Yadav claimed that the city, once thriving under Sheila Dikshit’s Congress government, had now been left struggling. He alleged that in its first 100 days, the BJP government had only worsened the situation, taking the city “from ICU to ventilator.”
“The people of Delhi voted BJP to power after 27 years with great expectations, but the first 100 days have been entirely disappointing,” Yadav said, adding that the BJP’s Rs 1 lakh crore budget was a false announcement and that pollution data had been manipulated.
Meanwhile, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the government in a letter to Gupta. Bharadwaj highlighted a series of issues, including frequent power cuts, rising electricity prices, arbitrary school fee hikes, reduced water supply and poor air quality in the city. He also pointed out the closure of Mohalla Clinics and the discontinuation of the Farishtey Scheme.
Bharadwaj’s letter further mentioned unfulfilled promises, such as Rs 2,500 for women, free gas cylinders during Holi and cuts in pensions for widows. He requested a meeting to present a 100-day report card based on public complaints about these issues.
“I request you to kindly give us a time at your office to hand over this report card,” Bharadwaj wrote.