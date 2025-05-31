TMS report sparks civic response, filth, garbage from East Delhi road cleared

NEW DELHI: A clean road and cleaner surrounding now greet the residents of Geeta Colony in a welcome change just days after The Morning Standard exposed the appalling neglect of a silt-covered stretch in East Delhi locality. Soon after the report highlighted garbage and filth lying on the road, civic authorities have sprung into action.

The prompt response follows The Morning Standard's May 12 report, titled ‘The Bad, Worse and Ugly’, which showed how a crucial road segment was rendered useless after it was buried under drain silt, leading to health hazards and traffic snarls for local residents.

The current situation, however, depicts a stark difference from what it was 20 days ago, with the road being cleared.

The The Morning Standard report shed light on the broken infrastructure, unchecked dumping, and civic apathy plaguing various parts of the national capital.

The situation reflected a broader crisis in urban management, where neglected infra and delayed response threaten not just convenience, but also safety, health, and dignity of citizens. The report underscored the urgent need for civic accountability, especially in densely populated neighborhoods, where residents have been deprived of clean, functional, and safe public spaces.

Earlier, the one-way stretch of Geeta Colony road going towards Gandhi Nagar was being misused by motorists as a two-way throughfare in violation of traffic norms. Local residents had written to authorities many times to get the road fixed.

The change has come as a relief to local residents and shopkeepers. Poonam Verma, a home-maker, said, “For days, we were living with foul smell right outside our homes. Now it’s a relief to see the road clean. We are grateful the issue was highlighted and taken seriously by the authorities as well.”