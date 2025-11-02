Congress slams Delhi government's Rs 34 crore cloud seeding drive, calls it a ‘cruel joke’

The Congress on Sunday slammed the Delhi government’s cloud seeding experiment to tackle pollution, calling it a “cruel joke” that yielded only marginal, short-term improvement in air quality.

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said the BJP government had spent Rs 34 crore on the winter cloud seeding project despite clear scientific advice against it.

The Congress leader cited a December 2024 Rajya Sabha reply from the Union Minister of State for Environment confirming that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had all opposed the idea.