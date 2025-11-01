Delhi's experiment with cloud seeding

Artificial rain is an idea that has found political currency in the national capital region to scrub the air of hazardous pollutants. Employed as a costly drought relief measure since the 1950s across the country to address human distress, Delhi-NCR tried it out to reduce atmospheric pollution. However, three back-to-back attempts to make the skies open up in Delhi’s outskirts by coaxing sparse clouds failed.

The Delhi government and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur had teamed up to produce artificial rain using IIT-K’s aircraft. However, quick fix solutions without addressing the underlying causes of pollution often fail to deliver relief.

Stages of seeding

At the heart of the concept of artificial rain is a process called cloud seeding. It is a technique of weather modification, which catalyses the natural process of cloud precipitation. The most important condition for its success is that the target clouds must hold sufficient levels of moisture. These clouds are injected with chemical particles, which act as a kind of seed around which water droplets and ice crystals can form. These formations are called the nuclei.

Once a sufficient volume of droplets or ice crystals forms inside a cloud, they start growing and combine to become heavy enough to fall as rain or snow. Inducing the cloud to dump the water that it might otherwise carry away or hold back is part of the process.

Scientists begin by making cloud and moisture assessment in the region where artificial rain is desired. Apart from the presence of clouds and moisture in them, parameters like proper height, atmospheric temperature and density of clouds come into play before the seeding target is selected.

As for the seeding agents, they include chemical substances such as silver iodide, solid carbon dioxide or dry ice, salt particles or sodium chloride, rock salt and iodised salt. These materials help create the nuclei for condensation or freezing. These seeding agents are then released into the clouds by aircraft, rockets, or ground-based generators, each one of which has cost implications. For Delhi, the IIT-Kanpur team decided to use a modified aircraft to carry flares that burned the chemicals at a particular altitude.

There are two types of seeding, hygroscopic seeding (using salts) at the base of warm clouds; and glaciogenic seeding (using silver iodide particles) in cold clouds. IIT-Kanpur attempted glaciogenic seeding in Delhi.

The case of Delhi

For decades, the NCR and its adjoining areas have been reeling under humongous air pollution. It attains life-threatening levels during the winter when winds drop, temperature inversion traps pollutants, stubble-burning in neighbouring states adds to smoke, and dust gets stirred up from construction sites. Vehicular emissions add to the noxious cocktail.

As a counter-measure, the Delhi government sought to experiment with artificial rain. It hoped that artificial rain, even for a short time, could help wash away some of the fine particulate matter, like PM2.5 and PM10, from the air, improve visibility, and give some relief from high pollution.

Experts believe that for a city like Delhi, even if a little rain can be induced to help wash away particulate matter, it can contribute to public health, visibility and overall ease of living. Globally, cloud seeding has been attempted in several countries, like the US, China, and UAE, mostly for enhancing rainfall, snowpack, controlling hail, clearing fog, etc., and the Delhi government wants to build on this theme.