Delhi's AQI at 278, likely to slip to 'very poor' by evening

NEW DELHI: Delhi woke up to a hazy morning on Thursday as a thin layer of smog blanketed the city, with the AQI at 278 in the 'poor' category and likely to deteriorate to the 'very poor' range by evening, according to the forecast.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted further deterioration, with pollution levels likely to slip into the 'very poor' category between November 6 and 8.

It also said that wind speed is expected to gradually increase, reaching up to 15 kmph from the northwest direction in the afternoon, before decreasing to below 10 kmph during the evening and night on November 6.

The forecast further indicates a mainly clear sky with mist or haze.