Aditi Mishra ushers JNUSU change

NEW DELHI: In the past three decades, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has witnessed only six women rise to the post of Students’ Union president, with one of them serving two consecutive terms. Each — Sucheta De (2011–12), Geeta Kumari (2017–18), Aishe Ghosh (2019–23), and now Aditi Mishra (2025–26) — has made a defining contribution to the university’s vibrant political culture.

Their leadership reflects varsity’s commitment to gender equality, campus democracy, and social justice amid shifting political landscapes. Aditi Mishra’s victory continues this legacy as her ascent to the JNUSU presidency is rooted in years of activism that began long before her arrival at JNU.

As an undergraduate at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), she participated in the 2017 protests that compelled the administration to revoke restrictive curfew rules for women’s hostels — a moment she describes as her first confrontation with institutional patriarchy.

Currently pursuing her PhD at the Centre of Comparative Politics and Political Theory, School of International Studies, Aditi’s research focuses on Gendered Violence and Women’s Resistance in Uttar Pradesh, a subject she has engaged with since 2012.