City chokes under dense haze, pollution stir at India Gate today

NEW DELHI: As temperatures begin to fall in the city, its air quality has worsened, plunging deeper into the “very poor” category on Saturday.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 335 on Saturday morning, compared to 322 on Friday.

The AQI had touched 361 in the evening. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that Delhi was the most polluted urban centre in the country on Friday.

The situation has triggered a public outcry. Licypriya Kangujam, a young climate activists from Manipur, who will be in Delhi on Sunday to join the mass protest against air pollution at India Gate, said, “Delhi’s air pollution is the true symbol of the failure of our leaders and the system.

Instead of blaming each other, the government should enact a strong climate policy to make a permanent solution.”