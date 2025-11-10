At least 8 dead, 20 injured after explosion in car near Delhi's Red Fort; city on high alert

At least 8 people have been killed and 20 injured in an explosion in a slow-moving Hyundai i20 at a signal near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station around 6:50 pm on Monday. Three people were in the car when the explosion took place.

Following the blast, half a dozen other vehicles also caught fire, officials said.

Locals immediately called the police and fire services. Police reached the spot within a few minutes. Several fire tenders also rushed to the spot and doused the flames, while teams from the Bomb Disposal Squad, Forensic Department and Delhi Police cordoned off the area.

Thirty victims were brought to the LNJP Hospital. Of them, 8 have been declared dead and many of the others remain in critical condition.

Police sources said the Hyundai car, which bore a Haryana number plate, had changed hands more than once. One of the owners was interrogated and the cops were working with the RTO to establish the ownership trail and who the final owner was.

Home Minister Amit Shah in his first reaction to the blast said that all angles are being probed. He also visited the blast site and victims at the hospital.

The Home Minister said, “This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.”

He added, “Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation.”

Informing that orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras, Shah said, “I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. They are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options would be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public.”

Medical associations have appealed to people to come forward and donate blood.

"Hospitals are on high alert, with our medical teams fully prepared for rescue and critical care. We urge citizens to step forward for urgent blood donation to help the victims of the tragedy," appealed Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron, Federation of All India Medical Association.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta met the injured in the hospital and ensured assistance for those affected. She also held a meeting with a team of doctors and police officials.

"The incident of the car explosion near the Red Fort is extremely distressing and alarming. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. I pray to God that the injured recover swiftly," she said in a post on X.

"Every possible assistance is being ensured for the affected people. Teams from the Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL are working together to conduct a thorough investigation into the entire matter. I appeal to all Delhi residents to avoid rumours and maintain peace. Please rely only on official information issued by the police and administration," she added.

PM Narendra Modi spoke to Shah following the explosion. "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials," posted PM Modi on X.