Delhi bomb blast: IMA condemns 'anti-national' activities of a few doctors

NEW DELHI: Expressing “deepest sorrow” and “concern” over the tragic Delhi bomb blast that killed 13 people and injured scores, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said the alleged involvement of a few doctors in violence and anti-national activities is condemnable.
“Reports have emerged suggesting the alleged involvement of a few doctors in this unfortunate incident. The IMA unequivocally condemns such acts of violence and anti-national activities of any member of the medical fraternity,” said Dr Dilip Bhanushali, National President, and Dr Sarbari Dutta, Hony. Secretary General.
Five doctors are under police scanner for their alleged involvement in the seizure of a huge cache of bomb-making material and ammunition in Faridabad, near Delhi, on Monday morning.
In a statement, the IMA said that doctors are regarded as symbols of compassion, service, and humanity.
“Any individual who misuses this position for unlawful or inhumane purposes not only betrays the trust of society but also tarnishes the image of thousands of dedicated and selfless medical professionals across the nation,” the statement said.
“The IMA reiterates that if these individuals are found guilty after due investigation, the strictest possible action should be taken against them by the competent authorities,” it said.
Stressing that IMA “stands firmly for justice and for upholding the dignity and integrity of the medical profession,” the Association assured the public that doctors continue to serve society with utmost dedication, often putting their own lives at risk for the welfare of others, as they did in the COVID period.”
On the Delhi bomb blast that ripped through Red Fort on Monday evening, the IMA said, “it stands in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time.”