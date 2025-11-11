Delhi bomb blast: IMA condemns 'anti-national' activities of a few doctors

NEW DELHI: Expressing “deepest sorrow” and “concern” over the tragic Delhi bomb blast that killed 13 people and injured scores, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said the alleged involvement of a few doctors in violence and anti-national activities is condemnable.

“Reports have emerged suggesting the alleged involvement of a few doctors in this unfortunate incident. The IMA unequivocally condemns such acts of violence and anti-national activities of any member of the medical fraternity,” said Dr Dilip Bhanushali, National President, and Dr Sarbari Dutta, Hony. Secretary General.

Five doctors are under police scanner for their alleged involvement in the seizure of a huge cache of bomb-making material and ammunition in Faridabad, near Delhi, on Monday morning.

In a statement, the IMA said that doctors are regarded as symbols of compassion, service, and humanity.