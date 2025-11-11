Families shattered as victims of Red Fort blast identified, many sole breadwinners among dead

NEW DELHI: The aftermath of Monday’s devastating blast near the Red Fort has left several families in Delhi and neighbouring states plunged into grief. Police have so far confirmed multiple fatalities and several injuries, with many of the victims identified as daily earners and traders who were at the site for work or travel.

Among the deceased was 34-year-old pharmaceutical businessman Amar Kataria, a resident of Srinivaspuri.

Half an hour before the explosion, Amar had called his father to say he was leaving his Bhagirath Palace shop. When he did not return home, the family began searching frantically, only to receive confirmation of his death later that night.

Amar, the only son of his parents, leaves behind a wife and a three-year-old son who continues to ask for his father. The family identified him by a tattoo on his hand reading, “Mom my first love, Dad my strength.”

Another life cut short was that of 23-year-old Nauman Ansari from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. Nauman had come to Delhi’s Sadar and Kinari Bazaars with his cousin Aman Ansari (22) to buy stock for their cosmetics business.

While Nauman was killed in the explosion, Aman sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at LNJP Hospital.

Nauman had been the sole breadwinner for his family, managing both household expenses and his ailing brother’s dialysis treatment. His father, a daily-wage mason, and mother are inconsolable.

Eyewitnesses and friends also confirmed the death of an e-rickshaw driver, whose body was recovered from the site. His friend, Ifthikhar, who works nearby, said the victim was the sole provider for his wife and two children.

“We found his e-rickshaw at the site and knew something terrible had happened,” he said, his eyes brimming with tears.