'Body parts had flown till temple gate': Fear and unease in Chandni Chowk day after Delhi blast

NEW DELHI: A day after the blast outside Red Fort, the usually bustling Chandni Chowk market was gripped by the unfamiliar sound of silence. On what would have been a crowded weekday, the lanes stood nearly empty, the shutters were down, and the air felt heavy with unease as people exchanged notes on last evening’s incident in hushed tones.

The explosion, which occurred near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort, led to the area being cordoned off with restrictions on entry, making it difficult for shopkeepers and customers to reach the market. Those who got there found the streets deserted and the usual chaos replaced by quiet conversations of disbelief.

“Chandni Chowk never sleeps,” said a 70-year-old shopkeeper who has run a leather bag store here for over five decades. “But yesterday, it felt like the life of the market stopped. People just wanted to rush home.”

Eyewitnesses recalled the panic that followed the loud blast. Within minutes, shopkeepers downed their shutters, customers fled, and the market which normally stays open till 9:30 pm was completely deserted by 7:45 pm.

“People were running in every direction. They were clueless. We didn’t even know what to do, should we run or just put the shutter down and go home,” said a florist Vikas, whose shop is opposite the Jain Mandir.