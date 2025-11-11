JeM link suspected in Red Fort blast; probe focuses on fidayeen angle

A day after the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, sources have suggested the possible involvement of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and its affiliates from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to security sources, the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered an internal letter from the module during a counter-terror operation in Nowgam.

Sources said the letter, dated October 17, 2025, appeared to have been issued in the name of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit and was addressed to an unnamed recipient believed to be located either in Pakistan or in Jammu and Kashmir. The language used in the directives was consistent with previous JeM communications circulated between 2016 and 2021.

A source said, “The letter contains jihadist slogans, threats, and warnings of action and punishment against individuals accused of betraying the organisation or cooperating with security forces.”

Invoking the name of a commander identified only as “Ameera-Commander,” the letter concluded with aggressive religious sign-offs typical of JeM’s internal propaganda style, the source added.

According to intelligence officials, an internal fissure within the JeM network may have led to Monday’s Delhi blast. “The tone and timing of this communication suggest growing pressure within the organisation following intensified counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir,” a senior intelligence official said.