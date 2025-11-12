Stubble burning in Punjab, and Haryana in ‘big way’, order violated, SC told

NEW DELHI: The Punjab and Haryana government is allegedly flouting the apex court’s earlier order,” senior advocate Aprajita Singh, amicus curiae in the air pollution case, told the apex court on Tuesday.

Headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, the Supreme Court said that it will pass orders on Wednesday, after being apprised by Singh, who stated that the Punjab and Haryana state governments have started stubble burning in a “big way”, thereby making the AQI (Air Quality Index) much worse in Delhi-NCR. Stressing that the situation in Delhi-NCR was alarming, Singh referred to NASA satellite images to point out that stubble burning in these two states has commenced and it should be stopped forthwith.

The court — which was hearing the M. C. Mehta case — had said that the authorities must act proactively and not wait for pollution levels to reach a “severe” stage. Singh requested that a detailed response be sought from Punjab and Haryana — for allegedly flouting the order of the apex court. Hearing these submissions, the CJI-led bench said, “We will pass orders on Wednesday.”

Earlier, the top court had directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to file the affidavit detailing the measures it had implemented and what steps it would take in the future to prevent further deteriorating air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The apex court also significantly, in its order, directed that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in consultation with the State Pollution Control Boards and their respective state regional offices, shall monitor the air quality index in their respective jurisdictions starting from October 14 till October 25 and file a report before this court, specifying the air quality of each day.