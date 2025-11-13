SC directs release of lawyer held by Haryana STF in murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Delhi-based advocate Vikram Singh, who was arrested by the Special Task Force of Gurugram Police in connection with a murder case. A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria passed the order after hearing senior advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared for the lawyer.

The court directed that Singh be released forthwith on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000, and listed the matter for further hearing next Wednesday.

The bench directed the Registrar (Judicial) of the top court to communicate the order to Gurugram police commissioner for immediate compliance.

At the outset, Vikas Singh, who is also president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said that anybody practising in criminal law will now be susceptible to this kind of coercive measures. He said the arrested advocate was representing gangsters but this kind of atrocities from police against lawyers were impermissible.

“The petitioner is an Advocate by profession and, as such, he is not likely to flee away from the ends of justice,” said the order of the bench.