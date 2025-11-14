Delhi AQI misses ‘severe’ mark by one point; overall AQI at 397 in 'very poor' category

NEW DELHI: Delhi residents woke up to a thick layer of toxic smog on Friday, as they continued to battle unhealthy levels of air pollution. The air quality in the national capital showed no improvement, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 397, at 8 am on Friday, categorised as 'very poor'.

The AQI at 7 am was 399, only a point less than touching the 'severe' category mark. Yesterday, the AQI recorded in the national capital at 4 pm was 404, categorised as 'severe' air quality.

According to theCentral Pollution Control Borad (CPCB) data, several monitoring stations in the national capital recorded an AQI above than the mark of 400 on Friday.

Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 419, Bawana 440, Burari Crossing 412, CRRI Mathura Road 403, Chandani Chowk 442, Dwarka Sector-8 413, ITO 428, Jahangirpuri 421, JLN Stadium 408, Mundka 433, Najafgarh 402, Narela 405, Patparganj 412, Punjabi Bagh 413, RK Puram 416, Rohini 430, Siri Fort 419, Sonia Vihar 417, Vivek Vihar 427 and Wazirpur 444.

The monitoring station at Alipur recorded the AQI of 396, Aya Nagar 385, IGI Airport (T3) 367, Lodhi Road 302, Mandir Marg 395, Okhla Phase-2 398, Shadipur 362 and Sri Aurobindo Marg 392 - all categorised as 'very poor'.

Only two stations reported 'poor' air quality on Friday. The AQI recorded at DTU-Delhi was 266, and IHBAS Dilshad Garden was 287, both in the 'poor' category.