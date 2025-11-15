Police intensify digital vigil after Red Fort blast

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has intensified digital surveillance and is keeping a close watch on various social media platforms to monitor conversations, reactions and potential leads linked to the Red Fort blast, police sources said on Friday.

Multiple teams have been deployed round-the-clock to scan public posts, comments, videos and online discussions for any hint of radicalisation, misinformation, provocation or suspicious activity, a source said.

A officer said inputs gathered from social media monitoring units are being immediately shared with field teams for verification and necessary action. “Dedicated teams are assessing what people are posting or discussing online. Any suspicious activity or potential lead related to the blast will be flagged without delay,” the officer said.

Officials have directed all district police units to remain on heightened alert and extensively review CCTV footage. Station-level officers have been instructed to examine camera feeds around markets, transit corridors, border points and sensitive locations and report any unusual movement to the control room.