Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’; AQI at 385 as 18 stations slip into ‘severe’ zone

Delhi woke up to another day of heavily polluted air on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 385,in the “very poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to PTI, 18 air-monitoring stations recorded AQI levels in the “severe” category, while 20 others reported “very poor” air quality, registering pollution levels above 300.

Despite the pollution, Delhi experienced a cold and slightly more humid morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature dropped to 9°C, which is 4.5°C below the seasonal average. Morning humidity levels were recorded at 81% at 8:30 am.

The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky for the rest of the day, with the maximum temperature likely to reach around 27°C.Z

(With inputs from PTI)