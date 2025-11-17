Dalai Lama’s Hindi biography out

NEW DELHI: India marked a significant literary milestone on Saturday evening with the release of the first original Hindi biography of the 14th Dalai Lama. Written by journalist and author

Dr Arvind Yadav, the book titled Anashwar was launched at the India International Centre, attracting a gathering of academics, diplomats, scholars, Buddhist practitioners, and civil society representatives.

The biography was formally released by Padma Vibhushan Dr Karan Singh, who handed the first copy to senior BJP leader and former minister Murli Manohar Joshi. Geshe Dorji Damdul, Director of Tibet House, attended as the official representative of the Dalai Lama.

In his presidential address, Dr Karan Singh lauded the biography as a major contribution to Indian literature and interfaith dialogue. Reflecting on his personal association with the Dalai Lama since 1956, Singh emphasised the spiritual leader’s universal message of peace and compassion.

“The Dalai Lama’s life is a journey of compassion and human values,” he said. “This biography will deepen understanding of his extraordinary life.” Singh also praised Yadav for his dedication to writing the biography in Hindi. “I hope this book reaches Hindi libraries across the country, allowing people to learn more about His Holiness,” he added. Dr Murli Manohar Joshi discussed Dalai Lama’s global influence, highlighting the Tibetan struggle against Chinese oppression.

“I am confident that Tibet will rise again,” he said.

Special message to the author

In a message, the Dalai Lama thanked author Arvind Yadav for documenting his life, highlighting his lifelong commitment to non-violence, religious harmony, and the preservation of Tibetan culture. “I thank Dr Yadav for honouring his promise, made during our 2022 meeting, to write a book on Tibet and its rich heritage. He has highlighted my commitment to promoting human values,” he said.