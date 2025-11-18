Delhi 2020 riots were attack on sovereignty of nation: Police tells SC

NEW DELHI: Strongly opposing the bail pleas filed by activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 riots in the city, Delhi police told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it was not a spontaneous riot but an attack on the sovereignty of the nation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi police, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria that there was an attempt to divide the society on communal lines and it was not merely an agitation against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"First of all, that myth needs to be busted. This was not a spontaneous riot. It was a well designed, well crafted, well orchestrated, pre-planned riot. That will emerge from the evidence collected."

Speech after speech, statement after statement, there was an attempt to divide the society on communal lines.

It was not merely an agitation against some act.