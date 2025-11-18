Delhi court remands Jasir Bilal Wani, accused in Red Fort blast, to 10-day NIA custody

NEW DELHI: Jasir Bilal Wani, key associate of the alleged suicide bomber Dr Umar un Nabi, in the Red Fort car blast that claimed 15 lives, was sent to 10 days' NIA custody.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna allowed the NIA's plea seeking custodial interrogation of the accused. The proceedings were 'in camera' as the mediapersons were barred from entering the court premises.
Police and Rapid Action Force were deployed in the court premises, and several personnel were on standby in anti-riot gear.
Kashmiri resident Wani was arrested in Srinagar on Monday (November 17).
The investigations found that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast.
“The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of J&K, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the alleged terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage,” NIA said in a statement.
On Monday, the court remanded Amir Rashid Ali, a key accused in the case, to NIA custody for 10 days.
The agency had told the court that Amir allegedly arranged a safe house and provided logistical support to Nabi.
