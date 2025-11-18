Delhi court remands Jasir Bilal Wani, accused in Red Fort blast, to 10-day NIA custody

NEW DELHI: Jasir Bilal Wani, key associate of the alleged suicide bomber Dr Umar un Nabi, in the Red Fort car blast that claimed 15 lives, was sent to 10 days' NIA custody.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna allowed the NIA's plea seeking custodial interrogation of the accused. The proceedings were 'in camera' as the mediapersons were barred from entering the court premises.

Police and Rapid Action Force were deployed in the court premises, and several personnel were on standby in anti-riot gear.

Kashmiri resident Wani was arrested in Srinagar on Monday (November 17).

The investigations found that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast.