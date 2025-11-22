Painting A Glimmering Cosmos

Artist Pranav Shah was born in a small village in Surat, Gujarat. Though he always wanted to be an artist, he had to opt for mechanical engineering due to certain circumstances, he recalls.

However, after he moved to Vadodara he could not resist his love for art and took up interior designing at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

"Being a Gujarati and hailing from Surat, things got rolling fast for me. And during the early 2000s, I happened to visit an exhibition in Vadodara and it was like a revelation for me; I suddenly realised my calling. I straight away went to an art materials shop and bought the supplies," Shah tells TMS. What followed "was like a dream journey" for him.

Artist Pranav Shah’s latest solo show, 'Space Slipping Across the Universe', is currently on view at LTC Gallery at Bikaner House. Curated by art historian Johny ML, the exhibition features Shah’s recent abstract works that explore space as both a physical and spiritual experience. The show will remain on view till November 25.

The works on display feature Shah’s long-standing fascination with outer space, science and astronomical discoveries. “I primarily deal with space—space here and the space beyond,” he says. Mars, he admits, remained an obsession for a long time. “In the present exhibition, I am taking space to a different dimension,” he adds.

The show displays works created over the last four years. Shah says he does not plan projects in advance. He works for nearly four hours every day in his studio overlooking the Tapti River, a constant source of inspiration. “I want my works to evoke memories and meditation alike,” he says. “Memories are not always calming, but meditation can calm the disturbances down. I hope viewers feel both when they look at my paintings.”